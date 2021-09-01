USM’s graduate school expands accelerated bachelor’s to master’s degree options

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Undergraduates at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) who have proven themselves academically and wish to pursue an advanced degree can do so at an accelerated rate with programs offered through the USM Graduate School.

According to university leaders, the 4 + 1 = Done! initiative allows undergraduate students in designated degree programs to complete their bachelor’s degree in four years while also sharing some coursework along the way with a master’s program in the same or related discipline.

USM provides the following accelerated bachelor’s to master’s degree options:

Chemistry (Biochemistry) Bachelor of Science (B.S.) to Master of Public Health (MPH, epidemiology and biostatistics emphasis, face-to-face format)

Child and Family Sciences B.S. to Master of Science (M.S., fully online format)

Criminal Justice B.S. to M.S. (fully online format)

English Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) to Master of Arts (M.A., face-to-face format)

Library and Information Science B.S. to Master of Library in Information Science (MLIS, fully online format)

Mathematics B.S. to MPH (epidemiology and biostatistics emphasis, face-to-face)

Public Health (Health Education) B.S. to MPH (health promotion and health behavior emphasis; B.S. is face-to-face; MPH is fully online)

Public Health (health policy and administration emphasis) B.S. to MPH (fully online)

For more information, click here.