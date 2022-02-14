HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Mississippi Review literary journal marks 50 years of publication.

To celebrate, a 50th Anniversary special edition was open to all the writers who had previously published work in the journal.

The anniversary issue features poems, essays and stories written by writers including Mary Jo Bang, Rae Armantrout, Kwame Dawes, Rick Moody, Mark Miller, Kazim Ali and more.

Writer and early contributor to the journal Gordon Weaver thanks all faculty and graduate students who contributed to the journal over the 50 years.

“Editing a journal truly takes a village, and I really couldn’t be happier to celebrate this impressive milestone as we look to the next 50 years,” said Weaver.