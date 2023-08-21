HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) announced the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has received recognition in the field of online education by Fortune Education in their prestigious rankings for Online MBA Programs.

According to USM officials, the Online MBA Program rankings were based on quantitative and qualitative methodologies via survey data, Fortune research findings, and brand surveys.

No. 16 in Best Online MBA Programs in the South

No. 19 in 25 Most Affordable Online MBAs

No. 20 in Best Accelerated Online MBA Programs

No. 27 in Best Online MBA Programs – No GMAT/GRE Required

No. 43 in Best Online MBA Programs

“We are thrilled that the Southern Miss Online MBA program has achieved remarkable recognition in Fortune Education’s Best MBA Program rankings. These prestigious accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in online business education,” said Dr. Bret Becton, Dean of the College of Business and Economic Development.