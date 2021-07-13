USM’s Office of University Communications earns statewide recognition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of University Communications at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) received awards from the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM0 and the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM), including one of the state’s top awards in the field.

USM won two state-wide awards from PRAM for its “Flight Path 2020” campaign that communicated the university’s commitment and capacity to deliver a high-quality student experience throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the awards earned, “Best of Tier 2,” was for producing the state’s top work among all campaigns of less than six months. There were more than 70 total entries in the awards program from universities, non-profits, businesses, government entities, and other organizations across Mississippi.

USM also won several awards from CPRAM, including: