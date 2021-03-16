Vaccine Availability in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi’s Governor is calling on people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to make their appointments. In some counties, there are hundreds even thousands of open slots.

12 news spoke to people in Jones County about getting their shots. Many people say they’re optimistic by this good news and its a sense of relief.

“That’s good they will get it because now I don’t worry half as much now as I did before I had it, said Willie Thomas.



The availability of more vaccinations couldn’t come at a better time for Tim Doherty.

“I have emphysema and COPD, its well worth it I think, sending more vaccine will help and that will speed things up”

According to Mississippi State Department of Health website, there were nearly 15 hundred open slots in Jones County on Friday morning.

Willie Thomas who lives in Laurel, says the process for signing up was easy.

“I wasn’t really looking for it, I was coming to sign up and after I finished the paperwork they put a number in front of me and I got my first shot”