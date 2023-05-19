JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A U.S. Army veteran reunited with his English bulldog in Jones County after three years.

Deputy Regina Newton responded to a call about an aggressive dog on Toombs Road on Tuesday, May 16. When she arrived, she learned that the complainant was scared of dogs. This led her to believe the bulldog was just seeking attention, as well as food and water.

Newton went to the dog’s location where it was chained to a tree, and she rescued the animal. She contacted a private animal rescuer, who advised the deputy to take the bulldog to Sawmill Animal Hospital to be scanned for a microchip.

The microchip was located with information on the owner, who lives in Texas.

The owner, Ryan Anthony, said his bulldog, Oakley, was last seen three years ago when he was living in Mississippi. Anthony was reunited with Oakley on Friday, May 19 at the Sawmill Animal Hospital.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Oakley is now on his way home with the Anthony family.

The circumstances surrounding Oakley’s time in Jones County is under investigation by Deputy Newton.