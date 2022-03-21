JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel-Jones County Library System will host its first Veterans Resource Fair on Wednesday, March 23.

The free event is open to all veterans, active service, reserves and their family members. Light refreshments will be available. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Laurel-Jones County Library Auditorium.

Representatives from the following agencies will be available: