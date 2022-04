HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Disabled American Veteran – DAV Hattiesburg Chapter 62 will host VetFest on Saturday, May 21.

Organizers said the event highlights veteran-owned businesses and veteran-supported services. It will be held at Town Square Park.

Veteran-related vendors and volunteers are needed for the event. Click here to become a vendor or click here to become a volunteer. Call (601)-596-5620 for more information.