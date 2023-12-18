HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Vicious Biscuit will open three locations in Mississippi.

Officials announced franchise partners, Cliff and Hunter Russum, signed a three-unit franchise development agreement. Residents of Hattiesburg and Jackson will soon get to experience a taste of Vicious.

“When you step into a Vicious Biscuit, you’re met with an infectious energy that’s hard to find elsewhere. It’s not just the customers who are having a great time; the staff genuinely enjoys being there, creating an atmosphere that’s both welcoming and vibrant. This is the kind of energy and commitment we’ve always aimed to achieve in the restaurant industry. Hunter and I are excited to share this unique experience with our community,” said Cliff Russum.

The menu, which showcases cheeky biscuit creations like The Fat Boy, The Flame Thrower, and The Vicious, is complemented by Southern classics such as Sweet Puppies, Beignets, Shrimp and Grits and its signature jams and house-made butters.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cliff and Hunter Russum in bringing Vicious Biscuit to Mississippi,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder of Vicious Biscuit. “Their deep understanding of the local market, combined with their proven success in the restaurant industry, makes them ideal partners for our expansion. This area has a rich culinary heritage and is the perfect landscape for our unique biscuit creations. We’re confident that together, we’ll create a new breakfast hotspot that Mississippians will love.”