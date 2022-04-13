LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In Lamar County, a video showed a school bus driver walking out of a liquor store and back onto the bus. The incident happened on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
In the video, no students could be seen on the bus. The Lamar County School District released the following statement about the incident:
On Thursday, April 7th, a concerned citizen made us aware of a situation where we had an employee use a school district bus for a personal reason. We have investigated this incident and have found it to be true. We have taken disciplinary actions against this employee that are in line with our policies.Lamar County School District