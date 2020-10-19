Vital Care Infusion Services of Hattiesburg makes donation to WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg pharmacist, Dr. Ron Edwards, and his wife, Michelle, donated to a new College of Health Sciences facility under construction at William Carey University. Their $30,000 gift will fund an infusion lab named in honor of the couple’s business, Vital Care Infusion Services of Hattiesburg.

“We’re happy to be able to support the education of nurses as they learn to adapt in new environments. My wife is a William Carey alum, so I had read about the new health sciences building in the university’s magazine. I also learned about it from Jamie Scott, our director of clinical services here at Vital Care,” Edwards said.

The donation was marked with a private ceremony October 7 at Tatum Court.

WCU broke ground for the College of Health Sciences facility in February. Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Tuscan Avenue and Cherry Street, the 74,000-square-foot facility will house four programs – nursing, physical therapy, health information management, and health administration and education. It is scheduled to open in 2021.

