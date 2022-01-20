Volunteers to help with tax prep, services in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced the IRS and AARP will provide free tax preparation and e-filing services for seniors and moderate-income taxpayers.
For those who need help filing their 2021 tax returns, volunteers will be available at the following locations and times in Hattiesburg:
- Starts Monday, January 1 at CE Roy Community Center – 300 East 5th Street
- Mondays & Tuesdays
- 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. (site will be closed on Monday, February 21 for Presidents Day)
- For additional details, call: 601-658-0662
- Starts Tuesday, February 1 at Sigler Center – 315 Conti Street
- Appointment required.
- Call 601-255-7446 on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to make an appointment.
- You can also make an appointment by emailing taxaidemsd1@gmail.com or by visiting aarpfoundation.org/tax-aide
Attendees are asked to bring the following items:
- Government-issued photo ID
- 2020’s tax return
- All income documents (W2, 1099r, Social Security Statement)
- Bank routing and account number for direct deposit of refund
- IRS 2021 Letters: identity PIN, child tax credit (Ltr 6419), economic Impact/Stimulus Payment (Ltr 6475) and Affordable Care Act Marketplace Form 1095A