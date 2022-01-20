Volunteers to help with tax prep, services in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced the IRS and AARP will provide free tax preparation and e-filing services for seniors and moderate-income taxpayers.

For those who need help filing their 2021 tax returns, volunteers will be available at the following locations and times in Hattiesburg:

  • Starts Monday, January 1 at CE Roy Community Center – 300 East 5th Street
    • Mondays & Tuesdays
    • 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. (site will be closed on Monday, February 21 for Presidents Day)
    • For additional details, call: 601-658-0662
  • Starts Tuesday, February 1 at Sigler Center – 315 Conti Street
    • Appointment required.
    • Call 601-255-7446 on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to make an appointment.
    • You can also make an appointment by emailing taxaidemsd1@gmail.com or by visiting aarpfoundation.org/tax-aide

Attendees are asked to bring the following items:

  • Government-issued photo ID
  • 2020’s tax return
  • All income documents (W2, 1099r, Social Security Statement)
  • Bank routing and account number for direct deposit of refund
  • IRS 2021 Letters: identity PIN, child tax credit (Ltr 6419), economic Impact/Stimulus Payment (Ltr 6475) and Affordable Care Act Marketplace Form 1095A

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories