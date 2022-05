HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteers are needed for a community garden clean-up on Saturday, May 14.

The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center (HCAC) said volunteers are needed for painting picnic tables, weeding flower beds and planting new flowers.

The garden is located at 825 North Main Street. Volunteers are needed from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click here to sign up.