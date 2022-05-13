HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo is asking neighbors to vote on the name of a baby monkey.

The five-week-old Colobus monkey was born at the zoo on Saturday, April 9. Zoo staff said the baby and his mother are adapting well in their habitat. Introducing the father to the baby and its mother went well, too.

Mojo, Masala, Mowgli or Mongo? Zoo staff are looking for the public’s help in choosing a name for the baby. Voting will be open until Friday, May 20. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, May 24. Click here to cast your vote.