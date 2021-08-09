Voters approve 3-percent tax increase at Petal restaurants

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – In a special election on August 5, 74 percent of Petal voters approved an additional three-percent tax at city restaurants. Leaders said the tax is expected to bring $750,000 in extra revenue to the city each year.

According to the Pine Belt News, the tax may begin to be collected as early as October, and the city could receive its first check in December.

Mayor Tony Ducker said, “I tend to personalize things, so I felt like this is people saying they trust us with this money. That puts a lot of pressure on us, so we have to deliver now. It’s not a lot of money, but it is enough money to have a plan to where we can look and say where we’re going to be in two or three years.”

Under the tax increase, an individual paying a $10 tab at a Petal restaurant will pay an extra 30 cents on that bill. The funds raised from the tax will go toward the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which will allow the city to maintain that department at its current level.