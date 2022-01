HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced crews will close Walnut Street on Thursday, January 13 due to a sewer line repair.

The road will be closed from Rebecca Avenue to Hall Avenue to thru traffic. Detour signs will be posted, and traffic will be directed to Ronie or Court Streets.

Neighbors will still have access to their homes.

Leaders said work is expected to take place through Friday, January 14.