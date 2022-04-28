JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A wanted suspect was arrested in Jones County on Thursday, April 28.

Jones County deputies said Javeryion Dixon, 22, was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in Jones County Circuit Court in relation to an accessory after the fact murder charge.

A post about Dixon was made on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. Deputies said he responded to the post with a laughing emoji.

Dixon was arrested 24 hours later at a home on Pine Street in Laurel. Deputies reported that he ran away before being arrested.

He will appear before Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for the bench warrant.