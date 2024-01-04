COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County deputies are searching for a man who fled during his arrest.

Investigators said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lowery Road on January 3. The driver was identified as Antawn Loftin.

According to deputies, Loftin was on the NCIC as a wanted person in Lamar County. They said Loftin was handcuffed, and when he was being put in the unit, Loftin broke away and ran from the scene.

The deputy chased Loftin but was unable to capture him. As of Thursday, January 4, Loftin has not been apprehended.

Loftin is considered to be in the Rock Hill area of Covington County because he was spotted by a deer hunter at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3.

Investigators said Loftin is from Jefferson Davis County and is possibly trying to get back home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or call 911.