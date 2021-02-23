Ward two Councilwoman distributes farmers to family boxes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Council woman Deborah Delgado distributed farmers to families food boxes to aid ward 2 neighbors in current food desert.

According to the Councilwoman people in Ward 2 live below the poverty level and with the impact of the pandemic, Delgado says it made an already challenging situations cause an even greater need in the area.

The distribution supplied masks, gallon hand sanitizer, and farmers to families food box.es to neighbors. The availability of the food boxes was supplied from Tennessee arranged by Supervisor Magee for Delgado following a 3 month hiatus where food resources in the Hattiesburg area ceased to exist.

Delgado said she applied to be a food distributor because in marginalized areas, citizens do not have the kind of food that they need to keep their bodies healthy. She also noted that Ward 2 currently does not have a grocery store for neighbors in that area to get food.

In addition to the distribution of food boxes to individual and churches at Twenty Fourth Rising Community development, more boxes were distributed to elderly and sick and shut in individuals. Volunteers at the distribution say they supplied at least 200 boxes.