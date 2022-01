PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal city leaders announced that Waste Pro will no longer be picking up trash left outside of trashcans.

Trash that needs to be collected must be inside blue-top trashcans beginning on Monday, January 17.

Anyone without a blue-top trashcan can call the Water Department at (601)-544-6981. Extra blue-top trashcans can be purchased by the Water Department for a $9 monthly fee.