Water advisory issued for Laurel residents

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) - The City of Laurel has issued a water advisory for residents Sunday, August 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maintenance and repair work will take place throughout the day which will affect residents and businesses north of Northview Drive and west of University Avenue (including the Windemere Subdivision).

The city advises it's possible a precautionary boil-water alert will be issued when water pressure is lost.

Anyone who experiences low/no water pressure should call, 601-428-6464.

For updates on this scheduled maintenance work follow the City of Laurel on Facebook and Twitter.