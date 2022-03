PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen approved an agreement with Pearl River Valley Opportunity (PRVO) that will provide eligible Petal neighbors with assistance for water bills.

Pine Belt News reported the requirements for assistance include making within 60% of the state’s median income annually, which is around $27,000, and be at least 18 or an emancipated minor.

Click here to apply for PRVO assistance.