HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders of the City of Hattiesburg said a water main break happened near Kamper Park on Tuesday, February 28.

According to leaders, a 10-inch water main broke around 1:00 a.m. City crews have identified the immediate impact area and are working with the contractor to repair the break.

Crews are working to repair the initial break and will begin service calls to additional occurrences of brown water, low pressure or subsequent leaks as they are reported.

Because of the location of this specific line, many homes, even those not in close proximity to the line, may experience brown water, low pressure or subsequent water leaks. In addition, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed Tuesday due to the water main break.

Hattiesburg Zoo leaders said the zoo will be out of water for the majority of the day.

“There is a lot of infrastructure work going on in and around Kamper Park – between new sidewalks, restoration of the pond after the December flash flood, the water park and more. While we have not verified a specific cause to this break, we believe it could be related to this level of construction,” said Alan Howe, director of Water & Sewer. “We know this is an inconvenience and our crews are working to repair and resolve issues where necessary.”

At this time, city leaders said a boil water notice is not necessary.

Anyone experiencing elongated periods of low water pressure, brown water or a water leak can call 601-545-4501 or the Action Line at 601-545-4500.