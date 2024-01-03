WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Wayne County leaders are working to collect unpaid fines.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Board of Supervisors approved a new amnesty program to help those who owe traffic and misdemeanor fines. Officials with the Wayne County Justice Court said close to $1 million in fines are unpaid.

“We’re here to help. We’re trying to lessen the pain of someone having to pay all the fines. We know no one puts in their budget, ‘Oh, I got these $2,000 or this $1,000 fine, I got to pay.’ We’re trying to lessen the pain, but we have a job to do, and we want to keep everyone in compliance,” said Judge Charles Chapman, Wayne County Justice Court.

The program will begin January 15, 2024. Anyone who owes delinquent traffic and misdemeanor fines will receive 30% off their owed fine and have their active warrants and collection fees canceled. However, payment must be made in full.

“It gives them a chance to start over, get a clean slate, pay the fines, get up to date, get it all squared away, and get the warrants canceled. Once there’s not a warrant, it will keep them out of jail,” said Judge Ralph Smith, Wayne County Justice Court.

Officials with the court said the Criminal Justice Reform Act ended driver’s license suspension for unpaid fines, making the collection of fines harder.

“That’s something that actually held their feet to the fire. But we don’t have that tool anymore. So now, we have to basically try to entice and encourage people to come in to pay their fines,” said Chapman.

The amnesty program will also help out local law enforcement agencies.

“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off the sheriff’s department. If these fines, whether it be one fine or 500 warrants are closed out, that takes the pressure off of them,” said Smith.

The amnesty program will run until March 29, 2024. Anyone with questions can contact the Wayne County Justice Court at (601) 735-3118.