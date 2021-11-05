Wayne County sheriff warns neighbors of “Geek Squad” scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter warned neighbors about a “Geek Squad” scam happening in the area.

He said victims received a text with a fake receipt from “Geek Squad.” According to the sheriff, the scammers want victims to call the number to dispute the receipt so that they can obtain their personal information.

Retter warned people to never share their information with someone they do not know.

