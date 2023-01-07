JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when the deputy went to leave for work.

The suspect stopped to get gas at the Valero on Highway 11 South in Pendorff. Surveillance footage showed a man walk inside to pay. Jones County deputies later found the car at an auto repair shop on 5th Avenue on Thursday, January 5. The person who dropped it off requested a new water pump and some other repairs.

According to the newspaper, two rifles from the trunk and an AM/FM radio were also stolen from the car.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.