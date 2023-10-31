WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Waynesboro police are searching for a 17-year-old who has been missing for more than two months.

Investigators said 17-year-old Abdul Moshin Mohamed was last seen leaving King Smokers on Mississippi Drive around 8:00 p.m. on August 20, 2023.

Video surveillance showed Mohamed getting into the passenger side of a silver or white car before and leaving the location. Police were unable to determine the vehicle’s model or the license plate number.

They believe Mohamed got in the car of his own will, but they are not sure if he intended to leave the area. His family said he showed no signs of wanting to leave.

“I can’t say that he has come to harm. I don’t know that. I do know that based on the evidence that we have or the information that he left of his own free will,” said Lt. Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department.

“He might have been 17-years-old, but I believe maturely he was around 13 or 14 mentally wise. So, anybody could have persuaded him and took advantage of them. At this point, we’re I don’t think he’s alive anymore,” said Mohamed’s uncle, Abdul Karim Mohamed.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information can contact the Waynesboro Police Department.