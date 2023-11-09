WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Waynesboro police said they need the public’s help to solve three homicide cases.

Chauncey Carter, 24, and Teira Harris, 16, were killed in a drive-by shooting around midnight on December 21, 2022, on East Hill Drive.

JaQuentin Washam, 35, was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. on February 12, 2023, on Tyson Drive. A suspect was questioned but never charged.

Recently, Kenneth Johnson, 26, was killed during a drive-by shooting around 8:00 p.m. on October 9, 2023, on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said they will protect the identity of those who come forward with information.

“If you’re afraid, call us. We’ll make arrangements to meet with you somewhere where you don’t have to be afraid. We don’t have to go to your home and talk with you. You don’t have to come here and talk with us. Call us and arrange a place to meet with us. We’ll be glad to meet with you. We need to solve these crimes to get closure for these families,” said Lt. Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department.

Anyone with information about the cases can contact the police department at (601) 735-3192.