WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Waynesboro police are looking for answers in a four-year-old murder case.

On December 20, 2019, Zachary Bishop, Jr., was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street.

Police said the 13-year-old was inside playing video games when a stray bullet came through the wall and hit him.

Several arrests were made, but the case was dismissed after the only witness died. The case remains open, but Lt. Don Hopkins said he needs more witnesses to come forward.

“I believe there are more than 10 witnesses that can bring closure to the Bishop family. I know for a fact that there were over 60 people out there that night when the shooting started when the drive-by occurred. I know that 60 people witnessed what occurred prior to the shooting and saw what was going on. But nobody wants to come forward,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he’s confident that an indictment would be made if a witness would be willing to testify. Anyone with additional information can contact the Waynesboro Police Department.