Ways to protect your pipes in freezing temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In a week that’s brought winter weather and freezing temperatures, neighbors could see problems with their homes, including the potential for pipe bursts.

John McElhaney, part-owner of McElhaney Plumbing & Hardware Supplies, said it’s important to run both your hot and cold water lines to circulate them in your home to keep the lines from freezing.

“As far as keeping water dripping, keep water running and that will definitely keep pipes from freezing because. If water is moving, it’s hard for it to freeze,” said McElhaney.

He said if your home is off the ground, you need to keep some insulated siding for the house to protect it from freezing.

“You need some kind of skirting around the house to keep the wind from getting under the house. If not, a lot of the older houses have the old plumbing, and when water freezes, it tries to expand. And when it expands, the pipes will bust.”

When temperatures are below freezing, exposed pipes are vulnerable. McElhaney advised neighbors to be sure to protect their pipes with some pipe insulation foam.

“The main thing is to keep outside faucets and stuff wrapped. Sometimes it’s still going to freeze, but it will at least keep it from busting.”

In the event your water pipes do burst, turn off the water at the main faucet source in your house. This will prevent potential flooding damage that could come from a thawed out busted pipe.