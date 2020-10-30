WCU and EMCC announce new partnership

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University and East Mississippi Community College announced a partnership that will make it easier for EMCC graduates to apply some, if not all, of their technical and academic credits toward a bachelor’s degree at WCU.

Delegations from the two schools met October 27 at Tatum Court in Hattiesburg as WCU President Dr. Tommy King and EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks signed a memorandum of understanding. The credit-transfer agreement takes effect immediately:

WCU advisors will be available to help EMCC students with the admissions process. Advisors from both schools will work together to ensure a smooth transition for EMCC transfer students, including explaining admissions and degree requirements.

WCU will provide EMCC transfers with class schedules for online, hybrid and face-to-face classes. WCU will also explain scholarships and other financial aid options.

Both academic and career-technical hours are eligible for transfer for EMCC graduates who want to pursue bachelor’s degrees at WCU.

“This strengthens the relationship between William Carey and East Mississippi. We intend to form these partnerships with other community colleges. Our executive vice president, Dr. Ben Burnett, is reaching out to them,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

“Mississippi has one of the finest community college systems in the country, and the overwhelming number of new transfer students to William Carey come to us from community colleges. Strengthening these relationships means a more seamless transfer without loss of credits for these students.”

