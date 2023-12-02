HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Asbury Foundation awarded William Carey University’s College of Health Sciences a $7 million grant. The funds will be used to attract and retain faculty members to train the next generation of health care professionals.

“The Asbury Foundation has taken the unprecedented step of awarding a $7 million grant that will enable us to provide faculty salaries that are more equitable when compared to the salaries of health care providers in clinical areas, like hospitals and clinics,” said Dr. Janet Williams, WCU vice president of health sciences.

WCU officials said the grant has already produced positive results. The nursing program was able to hire several new faculty members soon after the grant was received.

Williams said this made it possible to launch an LPN Advanced Placement program for the fall 2023 trimester – resulting in an immediate enrollment increase of 102 students over the previous year. There are plans for another new nursing program in spring 2024.

Established in the 1984, the Asbury Foundation awards grants to non-profit community organizations that offer education and health initiatives to improve the quality of life in Forrest, Lamar, Jones, Marion, Covington, Perry, Pearl River and Jefferson Davis counties.