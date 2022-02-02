HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) ranked #5 nationally for the Health Information Management (HIM) bachelor’s degree program.

Healthcare Management Degree Guide only considers schools accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education.

Schools are evaluated based on student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and net tuition rate. The HIM program at WCU has a 15:1 student to faculty ratio, 47% graduation rate and $10,397 tuition.

WCU students in the program complete a professional practice experience to gain competency in problem-solving and management in healthcare.

“We’ve got HIM graduates at hospitals and clinics all over Mississippi. It’s rewarding to have that kind of impact in students’ lives, to help them develop skills to get good, stable jobs and provide for their families,” said WCU alumna and Forest General Health Information Management employee Ketyra Clayton.