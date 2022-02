HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will host its Annual Scholarship Dinner on Tuesday, April 26 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Dr. Ben Carson will be the event’s featured speaker. At 33-years-old, Dr. Carson became the nation’s youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery.

He ran for the Republican president nomination in 2016 and served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021.