Wedding celebrations surge after year of cancellations, delays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After a year of cancellations and delays, Summer 2021 is expected to bring a surge in wedding celebrations.

With the COVID-19 vaccine available, many wedding venues and planning companies are in high demand.

“The rental side took a hit, but it’s been nice to see that things are coming back. The events are starting to happen again,” said Adrienne Hicks-Garanich, co-owner of Blooms Company in Hattiesburg.

She said they’ve seen an increase in bookings.

“We’re seeing bookings the week of the event which hasn’t always been a norm, but I think if people anticipate at any minute something can change,” Hicks-Garanich stated.