FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has changed the weight restriction on a U.S. Highway 49 bridge in Forrest County.

A crack was recently discovered in one of the girders on Bridge No. 68.1, located 4.6 miles south of Interstate 59. MDOT officials believe the crack was caused by an over-weight vehicle hitting it. The bridge was closed as a safety measure.

A load rating analysis showed the bridge could be reopened with a more restrictive posting limit. The weight restriction for the bridge is now 10 tons gross weight.

Signs have been posted to alert drivers of the load restriction.