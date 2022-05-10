HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pregnancy in a post-Roe America could be different for women as states scramble to organize their stances on the use of abortion pills and emergency contraceptives.

A new law in Tennessee added criminal penalties to regulate abortion medication distribution, but the change does not ban emergency contraceptives like Plan B.

Doctors said said abortion pills and emergency contraceptives function in different ways and shouldn’t be used interchangeably.

“Plane B is a medical treatment that is used to decrease the probability of getting pregnant after they’ve had unprotected intercourse. The abortion pill is a treatment that is prescribed by a medical provider that can terminate an already existing pregnancy,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare.

One pharmacist warned against panic buying emergency contraceptives.

“With birth control or Plan B, if it loses its effectiveness, then you run the risk of not having enough hormones available in that pill to stop ovulation or reduce your chances of getting pregnant. So in short, I warn against stock piling medication,” said Dr. Andrew Clark.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he has no interest in banning contraceptives.