HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, May 30, Americans will celebrate Memorial Day around the country. Visit Hattiesburg has a few attractions for you to celebrate at around Hattiesburg.

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is normally closed on Mondays, but not on Memorial Day. Museum staff will celebrate the holiday with outdoor exhibits featuring military vehicles, historic artifacts and recreated trenches. Admission is free. Guests will need their ID to enter the base.

The Hattiesburg Zoo will not be open on Memorial Day, but will be open during normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy snow cones, the Splash Pad and more than 100 species of animals. Admission is $6 for kids (2-12) and $8 for adults. Discounts are available to college students, seniors and active military.

The Pinebelt Blueways is a group of several water routes along the Leaf and Bouie Rivers from Jones County to Perry County. Celebrate in the sun and water.

Hit some golf balls on Hattiesburg’s golf courses. Check out Timberton, Hattiesburg Country Club, Canebrake and Shadow Ridge.

Enjoy paintball at Eagle Action Sportz the weekend before Memorial Day. Veterans will receive $5 off.

Do you like to eat? Check out the Hattiesburg[BURGER] trail to find the best spots for a burger around town.

Click here to view other upcoming events around Hattiesburg.