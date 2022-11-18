LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3 this year in Laurel.

Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with coffee, Coca-Cola products, white milk and chocolate milk.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School and Northeast, South and West Jones high schools. The fundraiser will also provide every 3rd grade student in Jones County with free multiplication and division flash cards.

Dine in and to-go plates will be available at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations.

Tickets are $10 per person. Children who are five or under will eat for free. They can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member or at the door.