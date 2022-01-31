HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Looking for something fun to do this month? Here’s a list of events going on in the Pine Belt in February. (Also listed are important national dates.)
Hattiesburg:
- February 2 – South Mississippi Art League Exhibit
- February 3 – Pub Poll Game Night
- February 3 – The Awesome 80s Prom
- February 3 – Board Game Night
- February 3 – Open Mic Comedy Night
- February 3 – Artists at the Author Shoppe
- February 3 – The Covid Collection
- February 3-5 – Fiesta Weekend
- February 4 – Album Release Party
- February 4 – JP Williams at Riviera Maya
- February 4 – “Iolanthe” a Gilbert and Sullivan Operetta
- February 4 – Deltamatics Live
- February 5 – Wine at 5
- February 5 – “Our New Look” Launch
- February 5 – HattiesDrag: Sweetheart Dance
- February 5 – Get R.E.A.D.Y. with Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg
- February 5 – First Saturday Downtown
- February 5 – 2022 HDBB Registration and Tryouts
- February 5 – Prickly Pear Pizza Party
- February 5 – 10th Annual Women’s Expo
- February 5 – Parish Tasting with Jackson Bounds
- February 5 – “Run” Raiser for Sacred Heart STEM
- February 5 – Keg & Barrel’s 12th annual Chili and Gumbo Cook off
- February 5 – The Mix Up
- February 5-6 – Hattiesburg Gun, Knife and Outdoor Show
- February 8 – Pub Trivia
- February 9 – ASHI Basic CPR?AED 2 Year Certification
- February 10 – American Heart Association BLS Provider Course
- February 10 – “Love Jones on the Lawn”
- February 10 – Open Stage
- February 11 – Practice Dance
- February 11-24 – Revelry
- February 12 – 10th Annual Lighthouse Dash 5K run and 2 Mile Walk
- February 12 – Pottery Date Night
- February 15 – Honoring Pioneers in Medicine
- February 18 – Storytime with a Soldier
- February 19 – Character Pancake Breakfast
- February 19 – Valentine’s Day Pageant
- February 19 – Dark Pour Festival
- February 23 – John Ford Live
- February 25 – Annual Matilda Jane Consignment
- February 26 – Black History Celebrations
- February 26 – Downtown Divinations – Tarot Readings
- Every Saturday – Food Trucks in February
Laurel:
- February 3 – Mixology 101: The Sidecar
- February 4 – Spring 2022 Softball Sign Ups
- February 5 – Charles Carter One Man Show Live
- February 6 – TopNotch Sip and Shop
- February 7 – All American Circus
- February 10 – Live Trivia at 320
- February 12 – Magnolia State Bank’s Annual Chili Cook Off
- February 12 – Bird Dog Cafe Acoustic Show
- February 13 – Super Bowl Party
- February 14 – Blood Drive
- February 18 – Pearl’s Diner on Wheels Ribbon Cutting
- February 23 – Open Mic Night
- February 25 – Zac Clark Live
- February 26 – Fair Grounds Auction
- February 26 – 7th Annual Domestic Abuse Shelter Benefit Pageant
- February 28 – Classic Lash Class
Pine Belt:
- February 5: Collins – Eric Verdin Fundraiser, Raffle and Car Show
- February 5: Waynesboro – Enhanced Permit/Basic Pistol Class
- February 5: Waynesboro – Nashville South Band
- February 5: Foxworth – The Shepherds at The Creek
- February 8: Columbia – All American Circus
- February 8: Sumrall – Downtown Sumrall Sip and Shop
- February 11: Columbia – Galentine’s Day Sip and Shop
- February 17: Sumrall – Valentine’s Day Macrame
- February 18: Sumrall – MenMatter Men’s Conference of 2022
- February 19: Sumrall – Valentine’s Day Painting Class
- February 19: Collins – Covington County Miss Hospitality Program
- February 19: Seminary – Enhanced Concealed Carry Class
- February 19: Waynesboro – 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Wayne County Program
- February 26: Prentiss – Adoption Event
- February 26: Columbia – Junior Auxiliary of Columbia Charity Ball
What’s going on nationally:
- February 1 – Lunar New Year
- February 2 – Groundhog Day
- February 13 – Super Bowl LVI
- February 14 – Valentine’s Day
- February 21 – President’s Day
- All February – Black History Month