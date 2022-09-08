PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A city meeting is set to be held with Secretary of State Michael Watson on the future of Forrest Gardens Cemetery in Petal.

Mayor Tony Ducker said upkeep at the cemetery has become a concern for neighbors. He said the biggest priority is keeping the grass cut, which volunteers have been doing.

Additionally, the mayor said he’s received many phone calls from neighbors over the last six months about plots that were purchased for themselves or their loved ones. Ducker said neighbors who purchased plots have questions about whether or not they’ll receive them.

Ducker said he believes part of the issue may be that one of the cemetery’s owners died three or four years ago. However, he added that issues with the cemetery can probably date back to 2012.

Watson is scheduled to attend a city meeting with neighbors to discuss the future of the cemetery and legal options.

Ducker said he hopes a private entity will take over the business. He added that the city and state don’t want to take over the cemetery.

Neighbors who have questions about the cemetery are invited to attend the meeting with Watson. It will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Petal Civic Center on Thursday, September 22.