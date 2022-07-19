Stacker compiled a list of where people in Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Hattiesburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Evansville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Evansville

SD Dirk // Flickr

#49. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 23

– Migration from San Diego to Hattiesburg: 121 (#140 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 98 to Hattiesburg

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 23

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 23 to Colorado Springs

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 25

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Hattiesburg: 14 (#180 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 11 to Louisville/Jefferson County

Public Domain

#46. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Beaumont to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 26 to Beaumont

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#45. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Jacksonville to Hattiesburg: 21 (#208 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 5 to Jacksonville

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Bowling Green to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#43. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Harrisburg to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Harrisburg

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#42. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Fort Collins to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 28 to Fort Collins

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#41. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Lafayette to Hattiesburg: 50 (#36 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 22 to Hattiesburg

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 29

– Migration from Lubbock to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 29 to Lubbock

spablab // Flickr

#39. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Providence to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Providence

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#38. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Hot Springs to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 32 to Hot Springs

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Memphis to Hattiesburg: 409 (#21 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 376 to Hattiesburg

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#36. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Fayetteville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Fayetteville

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#35. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from San Francisco to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to San Francisco

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#34. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Tucson to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Tucson

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from New York to Hattiesburg: 34 (#286 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 3 to New York

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 40

– Migration from Poughkeepsie to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 40 to Poughkeepsie

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 41

– Migration from Philadelphia to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 41 to Philadelphia

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#30. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Hattiesburg: 33 (#48 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Net migration: 9 to Tuscaloosa

Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Houma to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Houma

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Ogden to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Ogden

Canva

#27. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Cincinnati to Hattiesburg: 1 (#256 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 43 to Cincinnati

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Washington to Hattiesburg: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 33 to Washington

David Wilson // Flickr

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Knoxville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Knoxville

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 51

– Migration from Phoenix to Hattiesburg: 9 (#322 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 42 to Phoenix

Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Austin to Hattiesburg: 59 (#141 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 6 to Hattiesburg

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Pensacola to Hattiesburg: 293 (#24 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Charlotte to Hattiesburg: 105 (#118 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 46 to Hattiesburg

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Chicago to Hattiesburg: 17 (#322 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 44 to Chicago

Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from San Antonio to Hattiesburg: 53 (#164 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 18 to San Antonio

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#18. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Mobile to Hattiesburg: 96 (#32 most common destination from Mobile)

– Net migration: 20 to Hattiesburg

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#17. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from College Station to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 78 to College Station

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#16. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 79

– Migration from Lake Charles to Hattiesburg: 51 (#24 most common destination from Lake Charles)

– Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#15. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Hattiesburg: 161 (#22 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Net migration: 79 to Hattiesburg

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#14. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Muskegon to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 82 to Muskegon

M Floyd // Flickr

#13. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Birmingham to Hattiesburg: 7 (#174 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 81 to Birmingham

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 100

– Migration from Tampa to Hattiesburg: 10 (#294 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 90 to Tampa

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#11. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from El Paso to Hattiesburg: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 84 to El Paso

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 108

– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 108 to Columbus

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 117

– Migration from Nashville to Hattiesburg: 4 (#264 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 113 to Nashville

skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 129

– Migration from Houston to Hattiesburg: 307 (#91 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 178 to Hattiesburg

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 147

– Migration from Killeen to Hattiesburg: 28 (#120 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 119 to Killeen

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 177

– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 35 (#86 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 142 to Columbus

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#5. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 213

– Migration from New Orleans to Hattiesburg: 758 (#12 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 545 to Hattiesburg

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 296

– Migration from Atlanta to Hattiesburg: 112 (#176 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 184 to Atlanta

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 372

– Migration from Dallas to Hattiesburg: 35 (#259 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 337 to Dallas

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#2. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 1,274

– Migration from Jackson to Hattiesburg: 978 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 296 to Jackson

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,425

– Migration from Gulfport to Hattiesburg: 1,493 (#2 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 68 to Hattiesburg