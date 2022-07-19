You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Hattiesburg
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area
– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 22
– Migration from Evansville to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 22 to Evansville
SD Dirk // Flickr
#49. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area
– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 23
– Migration from San Diego to Hattiesburg: 121 (#140 most common destination from San Diego)
– Net migration: 98 to Hattiesburg
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area
– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 23
– Migration from Colorado Springs to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 23 to Colorado Springs
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area
– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 25
– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Hattiesburg: 14 (#180 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
– Net migration: 11 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Public Domain
#46. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 26
– Migration from Beaumont to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 26 to Beaumont
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’
#45. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 26
– Migration from Jacksonville to Hattiesburg: 21 (#208 most common destination from Jacksonville)
– Net migration: 5 to Jacksonville
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area
– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27
– Migration from Bowling Green to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#43. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 27
– Migration from Harrisburg to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 27 to Harrisburg
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#42. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area
– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 28
– Migration from Fort Collins to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 28 to Fort Collins
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#41. Lafayette, LA Metro Area
– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 28
– Migration from Lafayette to Hattiesburg: 50 (#36 most common destination from Lafayette)
– Net migration: 22 to Hattiesburg
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Lubbock, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 29
– Migration from Lubbock to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 29 to Lubbock
spablab // Flickr
#39. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area
– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 30
– Migration from Providence to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 30 to Providence
Sharon Day // Shutterstock
#38. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area
– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 32
– Migration from Hot Springs to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 32 to Hot Springs
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area
– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 33
– Migration from Memphis to Hattiesburg: 409 (#21 most common destination from Memphis)
– Net migration: 376 to Hattiesburg
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#36. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area
– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 36
– Migration from Fayetteville to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 36 to Fayetteville
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#35. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area
– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 36
– Migration from San Francisco to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 36 to San Francisco
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#34. Tucson, AZ Metro Area
– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36
– Migration from Tucson to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 36 to Tucson
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 37
– Migration from New York to Hattiesburg: 34 (#286 most common destination from New York)
– Net migration: 3 to New York
Jason // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area
– Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 40
– Migration from Poughkeepsie to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 40 to Poughkeepsie
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area
– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 41
– Migration from Philadelphia to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 41 to Philadelphia
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#30. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 42
– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Hattiesburg: 33 (#48 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
– Net migration: 9 to Tuscaloosa
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area
– Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 44
– Migration from Houma to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 44 to Houma
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area
– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 44
– Migration from Ogden to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 44 to Ogden
Canva
#27. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area
– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 44
– Migration from Cincinnati to Hattiesburg: 1 (#256 most common destination from Cincinnati)
– Net migration: 43 to Cincinnati
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48
– Migration from Washington to Hattiesburg: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)
– Net migration: 33 to Washington
David Wilson // Flickr
#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 49
– Migration from Knoxville to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 49 to Knoxville
DPPed// Wikimedia
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area
– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 51
– Migration from Phoenix to Hattiesburg: 9 (#322 most common destination from Phoenix)
– Net migration: 42 to Phoenix
Pixabay
#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 53
– Migration from Austin to Hattiesburg: 59 (#141 most common destination from Austin)
– Net migration: 6 to Hattiesburg
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 57
– Migration from Pensacola to Hattiesburg: 293 (#24 most common destination from Pensacola)
– Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area
– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 59
– Migration from Charlotte to Hattiesburg: 105 (#118 most common destination from Charlotte)
– Net migration: 46 to Hattiesburg
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61
– Migration from Chicago to Hattiesburg: 17 (#322 most common destination from Chicago)
– Net migration: 44 to Chicago
Pixabay
#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area
– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 71
– Migration from San Antonio to Hattiesburg: 53 (#164 most common destination from San Antonio)
– Net migration: 18 to San Antonio
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#18. Mobile, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 76
– Migration from Mobile to Hattiesburg: 96 (#32 most common destination from Mobile)
– Net migration: 20 to Hattiesburg
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#17. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area
– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 78
– Migration from College Station to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 78 to College Station
Patrick Feller//Flickr
#16. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area
– Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 79
– Migration from Lake Charles to Hattiesburg: 51 (#24 most common destination from Lake Charles)
– Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#15. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area
– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 82
– Migration from Baton Rouge to Hattiesburg: 161 (#22 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
– Net migration: 79 to Hattiesburg
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr
#14. Muskegon, MI Metro Area
– Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 82
– Migration from Muskegon to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 82 to Muskegon
M Floyd // Flickr
#13. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 88
– Migration from Birmingham to Hattiesburg: 7 (#174 most common destination from Birmingham)
– Net migration: 81 to Birmingham
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 100
– Migration from Tampa to Hattiesburg: 10 (#294 most common destination from Tampa)
– Net migration: 90 to Tampa
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#11. El Paso, TX Metro Area
– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 103
– Migration from El Paso to Hattiesburg: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)
– Net migration: 84 to El Paso
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Columbus, OH Metro Area
– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 108
– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 0
– Net migration: 108 to Columbus
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 117
– Migration from Nashville to Hattiesburg: 4 (#264 most common destination from Nashville)
– Net migration: 113 to Nashville
skeeze // Pixabay
#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 129
– Migration from Houston to Hattiesburg: 307 (#91 most common destination from Houston)
– Net migration: 178 to Hattiesburg
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#7. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 147
– Migration from Killeen to Hattiesburg: 28 (#120 most common destination from Killeen)
– Net migration: 119 to Killeen
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area
– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 177
– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 35 (#86 most common destination from Columbus)
– Net migration: 142 to Columbus
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#5. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 213
– Migration from New Orleans to Hattiesburg: 758 (#12 most common destination from New Orleans)
– Net migration: 545 to Hattiesburg
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area
– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 296
– Migration from Atlanta to Hattiesburg: 112 (#176 most common destination from Atlanta)
– Net migration: 184 to Atlanta
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 372
– Migration from Dallas to Hattiesburg: 35 (#259 most common destination from Dallas)
– Net migration: 337 to Dallas
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#2. Jackson, MS Metro Area
– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 1,274
– Migration from Jackson to Hattiesburg: 978 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)
– Net migration: 296 to Jackson
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area
– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,425
– Migration from Gulfport to Hattiesburg: 1,493 (#2 most common destination from Gulfport)
– Net migration: 68 to Hattiesburg