FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a wide load restriction has been put in place for I-59 in Forrest County.

No wide loads over 10 feet are permitted on I-59 in both directions between U.S. Highway 49 south/ Hattiesburg EX 67A and Moselle Road EX 80 in Forrest County.

Officials said the restriction is due to a safety improvement project underway in this area. Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.