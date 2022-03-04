JONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a wide load restriction for State Route 590 in Jones County.

According to MDOT, no wide loads more than 10 feet will be permitted from Friday, March 4 until Friday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. The restriction for State Route 590 is between Noel Townsend Road and Hunnel Lane.

Officials said the restriction is due to a paving project that’s underway in the area. Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.