HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Wiggins man was sentenced to five years in prison with 20 years of supervised release for transportation of child pornography.

Court documents stated Charles Ezekiel Spangler, 38, uploaded photos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to his Tumblr account in 2018.

He pled guilty before a federal grand jury on December 2, 2021. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division.