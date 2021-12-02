Wiggins man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 38-year-old Wiggins man pled guilty to transporting child pornography.

According to court documents, Charles Ezekiel Spangler was identified by the FBI when they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They said he uploaded pictures of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to his Tumblr account in June of 2018.

Spangler is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Hattiesburg, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.