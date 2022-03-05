JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed March as Wildfire Prevention Month. March is the busiest month of the year for firefighters. Here’s what you can do to avoid a wildfire.
Low humidity, high winds and minimal rainfall make for ideal conditions for a wildfire. Here’s some tips on how to avoid a wildfire from the Jones County Fire Council:
- Refrain from burning if it’s windy.
- Check local regulations and advisories. Don’t burn if there is a burn ban.
- Make sure there’s no brush, limbs or other flammables around an outdoor fire. The fire should be surrounded by an area cleared to the dirt.
- When putting fires out, douse the ashes with water until they’re cold and make sure the fire is out completely.
- Avoid any activity that could cause sparking near dry vegetation.
- Avoid using fireworks.
- Never leave a fire unattended.
- Keep vehicles off dry grass.
Fire council officials said all 19 volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a brush fire on Friday, March 4.