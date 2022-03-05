JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed March as Wildfire Prevention Month. March is the busiest month of the year for firefighters. Here’s what you can do to avoid a wildfire.

Low humidity, high winds and minimal rainfall make for ideal conditions for a wildfire. Here’s some tips on how to avoid a wildfire from the Jones County Fire Council:

Refrain from burning if it’s windy.

Check local regulations and advisories. Don’t burn if there is a burn ban.

Make sure there’s no brush, limbs or other flammables around an outdoor fire. The fire should be surrounded by an area cleared to the dirt.

When putting fires out, douse the ashes with water until they’re cold and make sure the fire is out completely.

Avoid any activity that could cause sparking near dry vegetation.

Avoid using fireworks.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Keep vehicles off dry grass.

Fire council officials said all 19 volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a brush fire on Friday, March 4.