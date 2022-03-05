JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed March as Wildfire Prevention Month. March is the busiest month of the year for firefighters. Here’s what you can do to avoid a wildfire.

Low humidity, high winds and minimal rainfall make for ideal conditions for a wildfire. Here’s some tips on how to avoid a wildfire from the Jones County Fire Council:

  • Refrain from burning if it’s windy.
  • Check local regulations and advisories. Don’t burn if there is a burn ban.
  • Make sure there’s no brush, limbs or other flammables around an outdoor fire. The fire should be surrounded by an area cleared to the dirt.
  • When putting fires out, douse the ashes with water until they’re cold and make sure the fire is out completely.
  • Avoid any activity that could cause sparking near dry vegetation.
  • Avoid using fireworks.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Keep vehicles off dry grass.

Fire council officials said all 19 volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a brush fire on Friday, March 4.