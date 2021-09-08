William Carey breaks fall enrollment record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University leaders announced 5,362 students enrolled for the fall trimester, which broke the record for the school’s all-time enrollment record. There was a two percent increase over last fall’s 5,260 students.

“Two percent may not sound like a large increase, but keep in mind, William Carey’s enrollment has been rising steadily throughout the pandemic period. We are thankful for our students, who have entrusted us to help them achieve their educational goals in challenging times,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

This overall increase also includes several individual records:

WCU’s Tradition campus near Biloxi grew more than 13 percent, from 864 students to 1,001 students.

The Psychology Department enrolled 16 new majors, marking an increase of 8 percent.

The School of Education’s overall enrollment rose six percent over last fall, from 1,705 students to 1,806 students. But the number of undergraduate education majors grew by 13 percent – from 358 students to 405 students.

“With teacher education enrollment down 30 percent across the nation, and Mississippi struggling to recruit and retain high-quality classroom teachers, I am thrilled as a retired K-12 educator that William Carey is defying the odds and building enrollment to help with our persistent teacher shortage,” said Dr. Ben Burnett, WCU executive vice president.