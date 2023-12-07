HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) hosted a ground-breaking ceremony December 5 for the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Institute for Primary Care.

“This facility’s impact on our mission to provide health care to underserved communities is paramount. We hold the nation’s top ranking for service to rural communities, but our goal isn’t simply to maintain that level of service – but to expand primary care services to even more rural areas,” said Dr. Brett Golson, WCU vice president of spiritual development.

Construction of the 60,000-square-foot complex will begin in the next few weeks. The project will be supported by a $20 million infrastructure grant through AccelerateMS.

The Institute for Primary Care will include:

Largest Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine lab in the south

Innovative simulation lab for obstetrics and pediatric training

Large number of clinical rooms for patient meetings

Conference center that will bring together people from the health care industry, and local health care providers, to exchange ideas and develop healthcare solutions

Two large, immersive modular classrooms

William Carey administrators, faculty, and trustees join elected officials and members of state-level medical organizations during an official ground-breaking for the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Institute for Primary Care. (Courtesy: WCU)

Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine, addresses the crowd gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony for the medical school’s new Institute for Primary Care. (Courtesy: WCU)

Construction on the Institute for Primary Care is expected to be complete in winter 2025.