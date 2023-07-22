HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with William Carey University (WCU) held a ground-breaking for the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse at Larry Kennedy Sports Complex.

“Coach Halford is somebody who has been here since the 1970s, with 38 years as a head coach, so there’s really no conversation about who to name the fieldhouse after. It’s important to recognize the success we’ve had over the last couple of decades – and it’s long overdue for us to provide this facility for our players,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

The 4,800-square-foot facility will be located between Milton Wheeler Field and Joseph & Nancy Fail Field. It will have locker rooms for the baseball and softball teams.

Coach Halford has wrapped up his 38th season in charge of Carey baseball. His Crusaders went 49-11, won the SSAC regular season title and finished third at the NAIA World Series. Coach Halford earned career win number 1,300 on May 29, when WCU defeated #1 Southeastern (Fla.) 13-4 in game two of the World Series.

Leaders with William Carey University held a ground-breaking for the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse at Larry Kennedy Sports Complex. (Courtesy: William Carey University)

Leaders with William Carey University held a ground-breaking for the Bobby Halford Fieldhouse at Larry Kennedy Sports Complex. (Courtesy: William Carey University)

Hanco Construction will begin construction immediately on the fieldhouse, with an anticipated completion date before the start of the 2024 season in February.